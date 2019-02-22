Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson will address the conference on Friday afternoon

Brexit is "destroying the country" and Scottish independence would have a similar impact, MP Jo Swinson is to tell the Scottish Lib Dem conference.

The party is gathering for its two-day spring conference in Hamilton.

Deputy leader Ms Swinson will speak on Friday, with Vince Cable and Scottish leader Willie Rennie up on Saturday.

Ms Swinson will argue that the SNP should be concentrating on investing in education and mental health instead of "using Brexit to break up the UK".

The Lib Dems are holding the first of Scotland's spring party conferences, with the SNP, Labour and Conservatives all to follow in subsequent months.

Members will debate topics including early years education, Scotland's railways, prisons policy and trans rights.

While the Lib Dems and SNP agree on pursuing a new referendum on Brexit, Ms Swinson will use her speech to compare what she sees as the dangers of leaving the EU to Scottish independence.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Lib Dems and SNP are similarly opposed to Brexit, but differ on the matter of Scottish independence

She will say: "Every day as the chaos unfolds, we see how hard leaving the European Union will be. Every form of Brexit will make us poorer, it will put jobs at risk and it will weaken us on the global stage.

"What was supposed to be the 'easiest trade deal in human history' has proved to be anything but.

"Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have learnt nothing from watching Theresa May negotiate our way out of Europe.

"Breaking a union of 40 years is destroying our country, I dread to think what dismantling a union of more than 300 years would do.

"Instead of concentrating on improving our schools and investing in mental health support, the first minister is more interested in how she can use Brexit to break up our United Kingdom."

'Not about isolationism'

Nicola Sturgeon has argued that Brexit strengthens the case for Scottish independence.

When addressing a committee of the French parliament on Tuesday, she sought to differentiate the idea of Scotland leaving the UK from that of the UK leaving the EU.

She said: "For the Scottish government, independence is not about the isolationism that characterises Brexit - instead independence would see us recognizing and embracing our interdependence with other nations.

"We will always seek to be close allies and partners with our neighbours in Europe. The last two years, to my mind, have underlined the importance of that position."

The UK government has said it is committed to delivering on the result of the 2016 EU referendum, and wants to strike a deal which delivers for all parts of the UK.

Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs earlier in the month: "We can honour the result of the referendum, and we can set this country on course for the bright future that every part of this United Kingdom deserves."