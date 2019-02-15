Image caption Stephen Jardine currently presents programmes on BBC Radio Scotland

Journalist and broadcaster Stephen Jardine has been confirmed to present a current affairs show on the new BBC Scotland channel.

The first of 24 episodes of Debate Night will air on Wednesday 27 February at 22:45 during the channel's launch week.

Each hour-long programme will allow a studio audience to put questions to people in power in Scotland.

The channel itself launches on 24 February.

'Great forum for Scotland'

Currently a presenter for BBC Radio Scotland, Stephen will be joined by a panel made up of politicians, leaders of public bodies and leading political voices.

Following in the footsteps of Question Time, the show will see audiences and the panellists debate issues from Scotland or around the world.

Members of the public have been invited to apply to join Debate Night audiences.

Stephen said: "I'm delighted to be hosting Debate Night. At this time in particular, Scotland should have a programme bringing politicians and the people together and that is what I want this to be.

"It is a privilege and a responsibility to be tasked with such a big show and I look forward to making Debate Night a great forum for Scotland to share views and opinions in an open and civilised way".

A graduate of Edinburgh University and University College Cardiff, Stephen started his career with Radio Tay before joining GMTV as Scotland correspondent and then Europe correspondent based in Paris.

In 2000 he moved to STV to present the nightly news show Scotland Today and a number of other programmes including Sunday Live and Seven Days.

He was presented with a Royal Television Society award for his work.

Daniel Maxwell, executive producer at BBC Scotland, said: 'Stephen has a first class track record in broadcast journalism and we're delighted he will be in the chair for Debate Night.

"He is an excellent communicator and facilitator with a sure grasp of all the key political, cultural and social issues that resonate in Scotland."

Tony Nellany, BBC Scotland channel manager said: "One of the key aims of the channel is to produce content that will engage our audiences and give them a say on the big issues of the day.

"Debate Night will do just that under the expert stewardship of Stephen whose authoritative and inclusive presenting style is ideally suited to this format."

This first run of programmes will be broadcast from Edinburgh and the programme will also go on the road to towns and cities across Scotland.

Debate Night is produced for BBC Scotland by Mentorn Scotland, makers of Question Time for BBC One network.