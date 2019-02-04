Image copyright Getty Images

While the two Bs - Brexit and budget - continue to be the hot topics, the justice portfolio also gets a fair hearing this week.

Tuesday and Thursday afternoon will be given over to stage one debates on two bills designed to improve the justice system for both victims and offenders.

First, the Vulnerable Witnesses (Criminal Evidence) (Scotland) Bill attempts to improve the process of gathering witnesses statements by enabling pre-recorded evidence in court trials.

Under the new system, child witnesses could give evidence in a more secure environment and victims of sexual assault will not have to face their abusers in court.

Then the Management of Offenders (Scotland) Bill will be discussed on Thursday, which proposes to increase the use of electronic tags and help offenders reintegrate into the community.

It is hoped such a move will cut reoffending - but the justice committee has called for a robust risk assessment system to prevent breaches of parole.

This is particularly pertinent after the police watchdog recommended a new law should be introduced to prosecute breaches, following the murder of Craig McClelland in Paisley.

But that's not all that is going on at Holyrood...

Tuesday - forestry strategy

Prior to the debate on the Vulnerable Witnesses Bill, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing will mark the publication of Scotland's Forestry Strategy 2019-2029 with a statement.

A draft plan was consulted on last autumn, which set out an overall aim of expanding woodland areas, ensuring sustainable management, and increasing the economic, environment and social benefits of forestry.

Forestry was fully devolved to Scotland after the passage of the Forestry and Land Management (Scotland) Bill last year.

The member's debate in the evening will focus on World Cancer Day 2019, led by SNP MSP Emma Harper.

In the morning, the economy committee begins its inquiry into construction and the economy.

MSPs will hear from a range of stakeholders about challenges facing the sector, including access to finance, procurement and Scotland's infrastructure needs.

Elsewhere, the health committee continues to consider amendments to the safe staffing bill.

Wednesday - fishing and budget

A busy afternoon sees business start at an earlier time of 1:30pm with a statement on Brexit preparations.

This will likely be information on how no-deal planning is going.

After portfolio questions on education and skills, MSPs will then turn to the meat (or rather, fish) of the afternoon: salmon farming.

The rural economy committee is leading this debate following its inquiry which concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to support calls for a moratorium on the industry's expansion.

But this was not a unanimous decision, with Labour MSP Colin Smyth and Green MSP John Finnie dissenting.

The committee made 64 other recommendations on improving regulations for the sector though.

It was sparked by concerns about the impact of disease on the wild salmon sector and wider environment.

In response to the report, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing insisted that some of the issues raised were already being addressed - a point which will be echoed throughout the debate.

But he also criticised the committee for not having "fully explored nor analysed that economic and social contribution" the sector brings.

The day will end on a slightly more consensual note, as Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour leads a member's debate highlighting the Scottish Powerchair Football Association.

While the afternoon is set to be a lively one, do not forget that in the morning the finance committee will hear from Finance Secretary Derek Mackay about last week's budget deal.

The deal includes more core funding for councils and extra powers for them to levy local parking and tourist taxes.

After the evidence session, the committee will be asked to vote for amendments to the Budget Bill - of which there are four to increase portfolio budgets in health and local government.

Like last year, MSPs are unlikely to vote against - after all it does mean more funding for these areas.

Thursday - FMQs

Before the debate on the Management of Offenders Bill, there will be first minister's questions followed by a member's debate on Kilmarnock FC's 150th anniversary, led by SNP MSP Willie Coffey.

While full committee agendas are yet to be published, the equalities committee continues its discussion of amendments to the Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Bill.

Also, the petitions committee considers a call for a closed-containment method with full water filtering for salmon farms.