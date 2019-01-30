Bus thief stunts ruin football pitch

Image copyright John Shaw

A community football pitch has been badly damaged by "joyriders" who performed stunts in a stolen bus.

The McGill's single decker was stolen from a depot at Inchinnan in Renfrewshire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The thieves drove through Renfrew, then damaged Kirklandneuk Playing Fields by performing "doughnut" stunts.

The bus was found abandoned on the pitch on Sunday morning.

Local councillor John Shaw reported the incident to the police.

He said McGill's had told him the cost of repairing the damage could not be covered by its insurance, but the firm was happy to discuss other ways it could help.

Police have urged anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them.