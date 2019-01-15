How did your Scottish MP vote on the Brexit proposal?
MPs have emphatically rejected the prime minister's Brexit deal by 432 votes to 202. Here's how Scotland's 59 MPs voted.
Scottish National Party
- Hannah Bardell (Livingston) - AGAINST
- Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South) - AGAINST
- Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye & Lochaber) - AGAINST
- Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North) - AGAINST
- Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North & Leith) - AGAINST
- Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun) - AGAINST
- Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow) - AGAINST
- Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife) - AGAINST
- Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West) - AGAINST
- Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde) - AGAINST
- Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East) - AGAINST
- Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk) - AGAINST
- Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire) - AGAINST
- Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw) - AGAINST
- Stephen Gethins (North East Fife) - AGAINST
- Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran) - AGAINST
- Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) - AGAINST
- Peter Grant (Glenrothes) - AGAINST
- Neil Gray (Airdrie & Shotts) - AGAINST
- Drew Hendry (Inverness) - AGAINST
- Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) - AGAINST
- Chris Law (Dundee West) - AGAINST
- David Linden (Glasgow East) - AGAINST
- Angus MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar) - AGAINST
- Stewart McDonald (Glasgow South) - AGAINST
- Stuart McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East) - AGAINST
- John McNally (Falkirk) - AGAINST
- Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West) - AGAINST
- Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North) - AGAINST
- Brendan O'Hara (Argyll and Bute) - AGAINST
- Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East) - AGAINST
- Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West) - AGAINST
- Alison Thewliss ( Glasgow Central) - AGAINST
- Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) - AGAINST
- Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) - AGAINST
Conservative Party
- Andrew Bowie (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine) - FOR
- Colin Clark (Gordon) - FOR
- David Duguid (Banff and Buchan) - FOR
- Luke Graham (Ochil and South Perthshire) - FOR
- Bill Grant (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) - FOR
- Kirstene Hair (Angus) - FOR
- Alister Jack (Dumfries and Galloway) - FOR
- Stephen Kerr (Stirling) -FOR
- John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk) - AGAINST
- Paul Masterton (East Renfrewshire) - FOR
- David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale) - FOR
- Douglas Ross (Moray) - AGAINST
- Ross Thomson (Aberdeen South) - AGAINST
Labour Party
- Hugh Gaffney (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill) - AGAINST
- Ged Killen (Rutherglen and Hamilton West) - AGAINST
- Lesley Laird (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) - AGAINST
- Ian Murray (Edinburgh South) - AGAINST
- Danielle Rowley (Midlothian) - AGAINST
- Paul Sweeney (Glasgow North East) - AGAINST
- Martin Whitfield (East Lothian) - AGAINST
Liberal Democrat Party
- Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) - AGAINST
- Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West) - AGAINST
- Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) - AGAINST
- Jo Swinson (East Dunbartonshire) - AGAINST