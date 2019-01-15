Image copyright PA

MPs have emphatically rejected the prime minister's Brexit deal by 432 votes to 202. Here's how Scotland's 59 MPs voted.

Scottish National Party

Hannah Bardell (Livingston) - AGAINST

Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South) - AGAINST

Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye & Lochaber) - AGAINST

Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North) - AGAINST

Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North & Leith) - AGAINST

Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun) - AGAINST

Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow) - AGAINST

Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife) - AGAINST

Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West) - AGAINST

Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde) - AGAINST

Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East) - AGAINST

Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk) - AGAINST

Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire) - AGAINST

Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw) - AGAINST

Stephen Gethins (North East Fife) - AGAINST

Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran) - AGAINST

Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) - AGAINST

Peter Grant (Glenrothes) - AGAINST

Neil Gray (Airdrie & Shotts) - AGAINST

Drew Hendry (Inverness) - AGAINST

Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) - AGAINST

Chris Law (Dundee West) - AGAINST

David Linden (Glasgow East) - AGAINST

Angus MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar) - AGAINST

Stewart McDonald (Glasgow South) - AGAINST

Stuart McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East) - AGAINST

John McNally (Falkirk) - AGAINST

Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West) - AGAINST

Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North) - AGAINST

Brendan O'Hara (Argyll and Bute) - AGAINST

Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East) - AGAINST

Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West) - AGAINST

Alison Thewliss ( Glasgow Central) - AGAINST

Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) - AGAINST

(Central Ayrshire) - AGAINST Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) - AGAINST

Conservative Party

Andrew Bowie (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine) - FOR

Colin Clark (Gordon) - FOR

David Duguid (Banff and Buchan) - FOR

Luke Graham (Ochil and South Perthshire) - FOR

Bill Grant (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) - FOR

Kirstene Hair (Angus) - FOR

Alister Jack (Dumfries and Galloway) - FOR

Stephen Kerr (Stirling) -FOR

John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk) - AGAINST

Paul Masterton (East Renfrewshire) - FOR

David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale) - FOR

Douglas Ross (Moray) - AGAINST

Ross Thomson (Aberdeen South) - AGAINST

Labour Party

Hugh Gaffney (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill) - AGAINST

Ged Killen (Rutherglen and Hamilton West) - AGAINST

Lesley Laird (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) - AGAINST

Ian Murray (Edinburgh South) - AGAINST

Danielle Rowley (Midlothian) - AGAINST

Paul Sweeney (Glasgow North East) - AGAINST

(Glasgow North East) - AGAINST Martin Whitfield (East Lothian) - AGAINST

Liberal Democrat Party