Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Court in Luxembourg will hear arguments about whether Brexit can be called off

Judges at the European Court of Justice are to examine whether the UK can call off the process of leaving the EU without permission from member states.

The UK will leave the EU on 29 March under the terms of "Article 50", which MPs triggered in March last year.

A group of Scottish politicians have lodged a court challenge to find out if this can be unilaterally revoked.

The UK government has opposed the case being heard, but failed to prevent it going before judges in Luxembourg.

A ruling is not expected straightaway on Tuesday.

The case is being heard against the backdrop of Prime Minister Theresa May fighting to sell her draft Brexit deal to MPs, ahead of a vote in the Commons in December.

Those pushing the court case said it could give MPs an extra option when considering whether to approve the draft deal or not, because it could keep the prospect of calling off Brexit altogether on the table.

Image copyright Getty Images

The case was first raised in the names of a cross-party group of Scottish politicians including Green MSPs Andy Wightman and Ross Greer, MEP Alyn Smith and MP Joanna Cherry of the SNP, and Labour MEPs David Martin and Catherine Stihler.

They want the court to rule on whether or not the UK can unilaterally revoke Article 50, and were given leave to take their case to Luxembourg by the Scottish Court of Session.

Mr Wightman said he was looking forward to the hearing, adding: "The question as to whether MPs can unilaterally revoke Article 50 is vital, as the chaos around Brexit shows no sign of being resolved.

"The UK parliament must be fully informed of all of its options."

'Hypothetical' case

Ms Cherry raised the case and the issue of revoking Article 50 with Mrs May in the Commons on Monday, prompting the prime minister to say that "it is not going to happen because it is not government policy".

The UK government has fought against the case at every turn, arguing in the Scottish and UK supreme courts that it should not have been referred to European judges.

The UK government's position is that the court has "long refused for very good reasons" not to answer hypothetical questions, and that because ministers do not intend to revoke Article 50, the question of whether they can or not is hypothetical.

It has also argued that the questions are being put the court "for the purposes of political debate", and "are designed to influence the terms of a debate yet to be had in parliament".