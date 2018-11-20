Image caption Ms Sturgeon and Mr Corbyn discussed their mutual opposition to the draft Brexit agreement

Jeremy Corbyn has held "constructive" talks over Brexit with Scotland's first minister, who is due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said he and Nicola Sturgeon discussed their "common opposition" to Mrs May's draft Brexit agreement.

Ms Sturgeon is in London to discuss a "workable alternative" to the deal.

But Mrs May says the plan she unveiled last week is the only realistic chance of avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

There has been widespread criticism of the draft 585-page withdrawal agreement and the short paper setting out what the UK and EU's future relationship could look like.

Two of the prime minister's cabinet ministers have resigned - including her Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab - while others are believed to be trying to change its wording, and there has been talk of a Tory leadership challenge.

Ms Sturgeon has already said the 35 SNP MPs will vote against the deal in the House of Commons and has accused the prime minister of presenting a "false choice" between the agreement and a no-deal Brexit.

The first minister has called for continued, permanent single market and customs union membership for the whole of the UK as an alternative, and is meeting other opposition leaders in London in a bid to build cross-party support for that option.

Ms Sturgeon has also been highly critical of the "backstop" proposals for Northern Ireland, which she has said could have a "devastating" impact on jobs and investment in Scotland if they are enacted.

Following the meeting with Mr Corbyn, a Labour spokesman said the talks had been "constructive", adding: "They discussed their common opposition to Theresa May's botched Brexit deal and determination to work across Parliament to prevent a disastrous no-deal outcome."

A spokesman for the Scottish government said the "worthwhile" talks with Mr Corbyn and other opposition leaders at Westminster made it "clear that we are united in our opposition to the prime minister's Brexit deal, which puts jobs and living standards at risk.

"We agreed that we will not be boxed into supporting no deal."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Ms Sturgeon will meet Mrs May later on Tuesday afternoon

Ahead of her series of meetings in London, Ms Sturgeon said it was time for "grown-up, responsible governance in the public interest" and accused the Conservative government of "putting its own interests ahead of the interests of jobs, communities and businesses".

She added: "It mustn't be an option between frying pan or fire - but it is now incumbent on all of us who oppose that false choice to propose a workable alternative."

The UK's four farming unions, including NFU Scotland, have given their support to Mrs May's draft EU withdrawal agreement, saying it was "not perfect" but would allow trade in agricultural goods, as well as food and drink, to continue largely as before.

And Mrs May's defacto deputy, Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, last week urged Ms Sturgeon to "listen to what Scottish business is saying" and back the agreement.

'Ambitious compromise deal'

He added: "Scottish business is lining up with business throughout the UK to say we want a deal. It will give us clarity, certainty - we can plan, we can count on investment, we can decide upon jobs staying in Scotland.

"The way in which to put prosperity and jobs in Scotland at risk is to prolong the uncertainty rather than to take the ambitious, good, compromise deal that is on offer."

On Monday, the prime minister tried to persuade business leaders that the deal offered the best way forward, saying it would stop EU migrants from being able to "jump the queue".

She told the CBI conference in London that migration would become skills-based, with Europeans no longer prioritised over "engineers from Sydney or software developers from Delhi".

Ms Sturgeon later tweeted that she believed the prime minister's choice of words was "offensive" and "disgraceful".

Mr Corbyn told the same conference that Brexit could be a "catalyst for economic transformation" in the UK.

Labour has said its priority is to secure a general election, and has argued that there was still time to secure a better Brexit deal.