Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Mundell arrived in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting

The Scottish Conservatives have said they cannot support the draft Brexit deal without further assurances over the future of the fishing industry.

The party's 13 MPs - including Scottish Secretary David Mundell - issued the warning in a letter to Theresa May.

The EU's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) is deeply unpopular with Scottish fishermen, who largely backed Brexit.

But concerns have been raised that the UK's departure from the CFP could be delayed or watered down.

The possibility of her party's 13 Scottish MPs refusing to back her Brexit agreement in the House of Commons could be a significant blow for the prime minister.

Mr Mundell has faced pressure to resign from the cabinet over the Brexit deal.

He and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who is on maternity leave, have previously written to Mrs May warning they would not support any deal that gave Northern Ireland a different arrangement to the rest of the UK on the single market and customs union.

They fear that making a special case for Northern Ireland while rejecting calls to do the same for Scotland would be a political gift to the SNP, and could fuel the case for independence.

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg said the fishing letter was hand-delivered to Downing Street as the prime minister prepared to host a crunch cabinet meeting over her proposed Brexit agreement.

The agreement has not yet been published - but Mr Mundell and other government ministers were briefed on it ahead of the cabinet meeting.

The letter said the prime minister had previously pledged that leaving the EU would mean leaving the CFP and negotiating as an independent coastal state from December 2020.

And it said she had told the Conservative conference that anything less than this would be a "betrayal of Scotland".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scotland's fishermen largely backed Brexit ahead of the referendum

It goes on to say: "This has raised expectations in the fishing industry that Brexit will lead to complete control and full sovereignty over domestic waters that we must deliver on.

"In order to deliver on these expectations, we could not support an agreement with the EU that would prevent the UK from independently negotiating access and quota shares.

"That would mean that we would not be leaving the CFP in practice, and would become an independent coastal state in name only".

The MPs said that this means fishing quotas and access "cannot be included in the Future Economic Partnership" between the UK and EU after Brexit.

The letter also warned that "we cannot remain in the CFP" after December 2020 - which is when the implementation period that is intended to smooth the path to Brexit is due to end.

It says: "Our fishing communities have already made the difficult compromise of accepting extending CPF membership throughout the implementation period, and they have made it clear to us that they would not accept any further extension."

The letter was welcomed by the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, whose chief executive Bertie Armstrong said: "The prime minister has made a series of commitments to the industry and anything less than the fulfilment of those means the Sea of Opportunity will not be realised and makes 'no deal' a more attractive option."