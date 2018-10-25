Image caption Primary school education has become a hot topic at Holyrood

Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney is to update MSPs on the future of assessments for P1 pupils.

Holyrood voted to demand ministers "halt" the tests after criticism from some parents and teachers.

Mr Swinney said he would "reflect" on the vote, but has repeatedly spoken out in defence of the standardised assessments policy.

He told an event at the SNP conference that the vote was a "disgrace" which was motivated by politics, not pupils.

Standardised assessments were introduced in 2017 in a bid to gather more data about the stages children have reached in their learning, with literacy and numeracy tests at P1, P4, P7 and S3 level.

Opponents say they are not in line with play-based learning and do not provide teachers with valuable data, and have claimed that some younger children have been left distressed by the experience.

MSPs voted by 63 to 61 in September to pass a Conservative motion calling for a "halt" to the assessments for the youngest pupils, with opposition parties uniting to defeat the government.

The motion is largely symbolic and does not bind the government to any action, but opposition members called on minsters to "respect the will of parliament" and scrap the tests.

All four opposition parties spoke out ahead of Thursday's statement urging Mr Swinney to "cut his losses" and change course.

Image caption John Swinney told the SNP conference that the vote at Holyrood was "political opportunism"

Mr Swinney has not indicated what he will say in his speech, but has argued in defence of standardised assessments since the vote.

In his speech to the SNP conference earlier in October, Mr Swinney said he knew there were "voices who do not agree with the government on these assessments out of a genuine pursuit of what they believe is best for our children".

He said: "I respect that view and am currently looking at ways to reassure their concerns".

But the MSP claimed the vote at Holyrood was "political opportunism", saying the "sudden" move by the Conservatives was "jaw-dropping".

He added: "It is easily the worst example of the tribal, SNP-bad politics of the unionist parties I have seen in years. These parties have no right to play politics with the education of Scotland's children and young people."

'Doomed policy'

Opposition parties were united in urging Mr Swinney to change course ahead of his statement.

Scottish Conservative education spokeswoman Liz Smith said "parliament was quite clear" in its verdict in September, noting "growing concerns" among teachers.

She said: "The SNP is always telling us that the will of the Scottish Parliament should be paramount. This is John Swinney's chance to prove that."

Labour's Iain Gray said the question was "no longer whether these tests should be allowed to continue", but "when the SNP government will finally listen to teachers, parents and parliament".

He added: "Enough class time and resources have already been wasted and it is high time John Swinney admitted his mistake."

Green MSP Ross Greer said: "Instead of providing a lecture on why everyone - from teachers to parents to every other party - is wrong on standardised testing and why the SNP isn't, John Swinney would do well cut his losses and do away with these tests for four and five year olds once and for all."

Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott said Mr Swinney failing to scrap the tests would "simply be prolonging a doomed policy, doing permanent damage to his reputation and embedding a disregard for teacher judgement at the heart of government".