Scotland 'should take control' of fishing

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish government wants to take full control of fishing policy

Scotland's rural affairs minister has said Scotland should have full powers over fishing quotas after Brexit.

Fergus Ewing said the UK should respect the devolved settlement in legislation on new fishing rules.

A new legal framework is expected to replace the EU Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

The UK government has said it recognises the importance of the sector and will "continue to safeguard the interests" of fishing.

The white paper on fishing published in the summer anticipated that the UK will continue to abide by CFP during the transition period but from 2020 it will negotiate access to its waters as an independent coastal state.

Fishermen are looking for practical solutions rather than political point-scoring Bertie Armstron, Scottish Fishermen's Federation

During the drafting of the bill, Mr Ewing said he had been encouraged by an "improved level of discourse" between the UK and Scottish governments.

But he said: "Scotland is best placed to look after and manage our significant fishing interests.

"To that end I expect the UK government to recognise this and our devolved competencies.

"I expect powers to be transferred in full to the Scottish Parliament on important issues like the setting of quotas and days at sea, for example.

"Scotland's voice must not be ignored and I wait with interest to see firm commitments within the bill protecting our interests."

Transition deal

Concerns were raised this week over the possibility of the UK remaining in the CFP beyond the current end date of 2020, after the prime minister indicated the transition period could be extended to secure a Brexit deal.

A spokeswoman for the UK government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "We recognise the importance of fishing to the Scottish industry and we will continue to safeguard the interests of our vital fishing communities.

"Fisheries is devolved and the UK government is committed to respecting the devolution settlements in the upcoming Fisheries Bill."

The fishing industry has called for "practical solutions" to be applied after Brexit.

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Bertie Armstrong said: "It is gratifying to see that the Holyrood and Westminster governments are engaging on the detail of the Fisheries Bill.

"We would expect that to continue, with the focus remaining on ensuring the best possible outcome for our coastal communities and not constitutional wrangling.

"Fishermen are looking for practical solutions rather than political point-scoring."