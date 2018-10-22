Image copyright Getty Images

A trio of ministerial statements await MSPs as they return to parliament this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, after topical questions, the Scottish government will deliver its response to calls for care abuse survivors to receive financial compensation.

A consultation on the issue found 99% of victims supported the idea and Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he was committed to giving "early, detailed and sensitive consideration" to the recommendation in September.

He has now done so and Tuesday's statement should furnish us with details of how and when such a scheme, if any, will be introduced.

Immediately afterwards, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will make a statement on NHS performance - anticipated to be the government's plan to "substantially and sustainably improve waiting times".

In the final statement of the week, Mr Swinney will make an announcement on the controversial P1 assessments. It follows the parliamentary vote in September to "halt" them, backed by all opposition parties, but not by the SNP.

SNP members were told at their party conference that the education secretary was looking at ways to reassure legitimate concerns about the assessments - but Mr Swinney also argued the vote against them was "political opportunism".

So, that's a lot to get our teeth into already - but what else is on the agenda at Holyrood this week?

Tuesday - screen sector and climate change

After the two statements on care abuse and NHS performance, MSPs will take part in a debate on how to bolster the Scottish screen sector.

Holyrood's culture committee published a report in June calling for the creation of a new independent screen agency, warning that Creative Scotland did not have the right business development expertise while Scottish Enterprise had so far "failed to understand the unique needs" of film and TV companies.

However, in her response to the report Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop argued Screen Scotland - which sits within Creative Scotland and is supported by Scottish Enterprise - "has the necessary capabilities and resources".

This means there may be considerable room for disagreement in the debate as parties argue how best to seize the opportunities in screen.

The recent ruling that a tenant farmer cannot be removed from land which had been earmarked as the site of a new TV and film studio may well be raised.

Member's business will bring us back to the theme of the NHS, with SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth highlighting cuts to out-of-hours GP services in Fife.

Holyrood Live will provide coverage of the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee as it takes evidence on the new emissions targets bill.

Before recess, ministers were urged to strengthen the bill after an international report warned global temperatures were set to rise by 3C.

The author of that report - the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change - will discuss this with the committee, alongside ClimateXChange and the Committee on Climate Change.

On a related theme, the energy committee will discuss plans to establish a publicly owned energy company from renewable and not-for-profit energy experts.

Wednesday - common frameworks and programme for government

After health and sport ministers are quizzed in portfolio questions, Scottish Labour will lead two debates.

The first will cover health and will perhaps focus on a survey the party conducted last week which suggested NHS staff are under significant pressure. It will be Monica Lennon's first outing as the new health spokesperson, following the removal of Anas Sarwar from the front bench.

Image caption Will Esther McVey's comments on universal credit come up?

After this, Labour will lead a debate currently titled "inequality" - a theme which could touch on any number of issues. No doubt there will be some talk about UK work and pensions secretary Esther McVey telling the BBC "some people" would be worse off under universal credit.

SNP MSP Angela Constance hosts the member's debate in the evening, focusing on support for families of those killed abroad.

On Wednesday morning the constitution committee holds a roundtable on common UK frameworks. Evidence will come from an array of interests, including farming and the environment.

There will be little time for lunch as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to discuss the programme for government with Holyrood's committee conveners from 12:30pm. The bi-annual session provides the chance for conveners to quiz the first minister directly about priorities which sit within their respective remits.

Thursday - unusual FMQs

First minister's questions will take place as usual at noon on Thursday - but unusual is the line up, as Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw takes on the mantle for his boss, who is now on maternity leave.

Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston will then call for electricians to become a regulated profession in his member's debate.

After the statement on P1 assessments, there will be a slight gear-shift as MSPs celebrate Scotland's contribution to international development. It follows a report from the Scottish government into the international development report.