Lib Dem MSP cleared over election spending

A Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP has been cleared of breaching election spending rules.

Alex Cole-Hamilton was reported to police and the Electoral Commission after defeating the SNP in the 2016 Holyrood election.

The Crown Office had already concluded that Mr Cole-Hamilton had no criminal case to answer after a police investigation.

The Edinburgh Western MSP has also now been cleared by the election watchdog.

The allegations centred on election leaflets which the Lib Dems said had not been delivered, so should not count towards limits on campaign spending.

Costs that were attributed as "national" spending - which meant they were used for promoting the party generally rather than Mr Cole-Hamilton's local campaign - had also been disputed.

But in a letter to Mr Cole-Hamilton, the Electoral Commission confirmed there had been no breaches of the rules.

Last month, police also dropped their inquiry into Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson after finding no criminality.

Ms Swinson had been reported over similar allegations to Mr Cole-Hamilton after defeating the SNP's John Nicolson in last year's general election.

'Waste of police time'

The Lib Dems insisted all along that Ms Swinson and Mr Cole-Hamilton had done nothing wrong, and that the complaints against them were a "classic SNP tactic when they have lost an election".

The SNP has previously denied it was behind the complaint about Ms Swinson, which is understood to have been made by a constituent.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton claimed that "the SNP have seen me subjected to two taxpayer funded investigations spanning a total of 27 months".

He added: "While the cost to the public purse of these is hard to quantify, the waste of police time in particular is inexcusable.

"To suffer an unexpected and heavy defeat is hard, but that's politics. To then meet that defeat with a vexatious complaint to an overstretched police force is a wilful disregard of both the democratic process and the public good.

"I hope the SNP reflect on that as defeat becomes more commonplace to them."