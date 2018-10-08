Image caption Ian Blackford will use his speech at the SNP conference to hit out at Brexit and promote the cause of independence

Brexit is a "democratic outrage" which is boosting the case for Scottish independence, the SNP's Westminster leader is to tell conference delegates.

Ian Blackford is to open the second day of the party's conference in Glasgow.

He will tell delegates that the Conservative government is "completely in thrall to the hardline Brexiteers".

And he will say that Brexit is "crystallising the case for Scotland having full control over its own affairs" via independence.

SNP members have gathered in Glasgow for the three-day event, which will climax with a speech from party leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

Monday's schedule includes policy debates on child tax credits, international trade and nuclear weapons and speeches from Ms Sturgeon's party deputy Keith Brown and her deputy first minister, John Swinney.

Mr Blackford's speech will focus on constitutional issues, hitting out against Brexit while promoting the cause of Scottish independence.

The UK is due to leave the EU in March, but the SNP highlight the fact that voters in Scotland backed remain by a margin of 62% to 38%.

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber will say: "Time and time again, the SNP and others have fought to ensure that Scotland's remain vote is respected in the EU negotiations - but the Tory cabinet is completely in thrall to the hardline Brexiteers who could not care less about jobs, living standards and public services in Scotland.

"The democratic outrage of Brexit is crystallising the case for Scotland having the full control over its own affairs.

"With the full powers of independence we can ensure that Scotland's enormous human and natural resources can make Scotland the fair and prosperous nation that it deserves to be."

In June, Mr Blackford was ejected from the Westminster chamber while protesting against what he called a "power grab" in UK Brexit legislation, sparking a walkout of SNP members.

Referring to this at a fringe meeting on Monday evening, he said SNP MPs would use "any means necessary" to oppose a bad Brexit deal when MPs have a "meaningful vote" later in the year.

He promoted the idea of another Brexit referendum - the so-called "People's Vote" - as a viable "alternative" to having a bad deal or no deal at all.

This echoed comments from Ms Sturgeon on Sunday morning, who said SNP members would "undoubtedly" vote in favour of a fresh referendum if it were put to them at Westminster.

Support for such a vote has not been ruled out by Labour and it is actively pursued by the Lib Dems, although Prime Minister Theresa May has opposed the move.

She told the Conservative Party conference that "we had the people's vote, and the people voted to leave".

And the Scottish Conservatives say the SNP is "the party of the neverendum - not just in Scotland, but across the UK too".