Image caption Ms Sturgeon was flanked by the education secretary as she responded to the letter in the Holyrood chamber

Scotland's first minister has encouraged teachers to come forward with any concerns they have about the education system.

Nicola Sturgeon was responding to an anonymous letter from a primary school teacher who claims that the job is becoming "increasingly impossible".

It also claims teachers have been told to "keep our mouths shut" about the problems facing them.

The letter was recently sent to Education Secretary John Swinney.

It was highlighted at first minister's questions by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who said it showed there was a "culture of fear and secrecy" in the country's classrooms, with teachers afraid of highlighting the "crisis" facing them.

What does the anonymous letter say?

Image copyright Facebook/ParentSpark Image caption The letter was sent to politicians including Ms Sturgeon and Mr Swinney, as well as to the media

The letter, which was also sent to Ms Sturgeon and appeared on social media earlier this week, claims the Scottish government is "not tackling the real underlying issues in education but are rather just putting a plaster over a gaping wound with their current policies".

The author, who says she is an SNP voter, argues that this is because of "a lack of understanding of real difficulties schools and teachers face".

She sets out a series of concerns about the state of the country's schools, including a lack of resources, staffing shortages, verbal and physical attacks on teachers and the "day-to-day stress" that is leaving teachers "worn down".

The author tells Mr Swinney: "I am not sure of the extent to which you are aware of how bad things are. When you visit schools, people are most likely to tell you what you want to hear, through fear of repercussions.

"If you were able to canvas teachers directly, perhaps through an anonymous survey, then that would show you the real struggles that teachers are having."

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Sturgeon said she and the education secretary were both regular visitors to schools

The letter also says a colleague had arranged to meet Mr Swinney to raise concerns directly - but was told "if they went ahead with this meeting they would be disciplined".

It adds: "A situation like this does not sit well with me, thinking that an SNP-run government is not allowed to be made aware of what is actually facing teachers on a day-to-day basis because we have been told to keep our 'mouths shut'.

"The very fact that I am having to write to you anonymously, for fear of being pulled up by my local authority, or disciplined, shows a very worrying situation where democracy is clearly not supported."

What did Ruth Davidson say about the letter?

Image caption Ms Davidson said the letter showed there was a "culture of fear and secrecy" in Scotland's schools

Appearing at FMQs for the last time before going off on maternity leave, the Scottish Conservative leader claimed the letter showed that "public servants with experience and knowledge in their area are being strong-armed to keep their mouths shut because it might embarrass the education secretary".

And she said there was a "culture of fear and secrecy that is currently stopping people from speaking out because of the repercussions for their careers".

Ms Davidson added: "We're not talking about a political opponent here - this teacher isn't point-scoring.

"We're talking about a teacher who in the letter makes clear that she is an SNP supporter and voter and yet she now fears she isn't being listened to and has to speak out under the cloak of anonymity in order to avoid being stamped on."

How did Ms Sturgeon respond?

The first minister said teachers, parents and older pupils regularly contact both her and Mr Swinney to praise things that are working well - and to criticise things that are not.

And she stressed that it was the local council - not the Scottish government - that had advised the teaching colleague referred to in the letter not to meet Mr Swinney, something Ms Sturgeon said she regarded as being "unacceptable".

Ms Sturgeon said she believed openness and transparency were "hugely important".

She added: "Let me be clear to teachers that they can come and raise anything they want with the government.

"And let me be clear to every single local authority of every party administration across the country, that it is unacceptable to say to any teacher they will be disciplined for doing so."