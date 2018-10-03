Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The new bridge opened at the end of August 2017

Work to complete construction of the Queensferry Crossing will continue until October 2019, Transport Scotland officials have confirmed.

The £1.35bn bridge opened to traffic in August 2017, but the timetable for finishing works has slipped repeatedly.

Contractors had estimated in January of this year that "snagging" work would be finished by the end of September 2018.

However officials now say "difficulties in mobilising resources" has had a "significant impact on progress".

The bulk of the work is expected to be finished by the end of this year, but some other tasks including painting and work on the bridge's three towers will not begin until next spring.

MSPs have been assured that there will be "no additional cost to the public purse" as a result of the work, and that average journey times are "not expected to be impacted".

The 1.7 mile (2.7km) bridge replaced the Forth Road Bridge as the main road route between Edinburgh and Fife.

Its opening was delayed from the estimates originally made, mainly due to bad weather, but Audit Scotland said the project was "effectively managed and delivered value for money".

In a letter to Holyrood's rural economy and connectivity committee, Michelle Rennie - Transport Scotland's director of major transport infrastructure projects - said some "finishing works" remained outstanding.

She said estimated completion dates previously provided to the committee were "targets dates which were subject to change".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The contractors said challenges of providing safe access had delayed the painting

She wrote: "Since I provided that information, the contractor has experienced difficulties in mobilising resources, and this has had a significant impact on his progress.

"However, the contractor has advised that he now has the resource necessary to undertake the remaining work and is very confident, with the exception of two areas, all snagging and finishing works to the external areas of the bridge deck will be completely by December 2018."

Traffic management

The outstanding areas where work will begin in spring 2019 include underdeck painting and completion of work on the bridge's three towers, including "minor concrete repairs" and installation of inspection equipment for the bridge's cables.

Ms Rennie told the committee that average journey times over the bridge should not be affected, saying that "where possible traffic management will only be implemented during the night".

She also noted that some "routine maintenance work" may need to be done on the bridge, but that "impact on traffic will be minimised" where possible.