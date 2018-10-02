Revenue Scotland take increases by £74m

Image copyright Getty Images

The amount of money collected by Scotland's devolved tax authority increased by £74m last year.

Revenue Scotland raised a total of £707m through the two taxes it collects - Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) and the Scottish Landfill Tax.

The organisation said LBTT increased from £483m to £557m between 2017/18 and the previous financial year.

But the landfill tax take fell by about £1m to £148m in the same period, Revenue Scotland's annual report said.

The most recent LBTT figure was about £50m more than had been estimated in last year's Scottish government budget, while the landfill tax take was just over £1m lower than estimated.

LBTT is a property tax that replaced stamp duty in Scotland in 2015, while the landfill tax is charged on the disposal of waste to landfill sites.

The Scottish government's total budget for next year is expected to be about £33bn.

Control over income tax rates and bands has also been devolved to Holyrood, but continues to be collected by HMRC rather than Revenue Scotland.

Revenue Scotland chairman Dr Keith Nicholson said the body had raised more than £1.8bn for Scottish public services since being established three years ago.

He added: "In addition, Revenue Scotland has seen an increase in revenue from direct tax compliance of more than £400,000 in the reporting period compared to 2016/17."

This had risen from from £1.9m in 2016/17 to £2.4m in 2017/18.

Public Finances Minister Kate Forbes welcomed the increase in revenue, which she said "underlines the importance of the fully devolved taxes to Scotland's economy".