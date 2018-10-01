Image copyright Getty Images

In the last week before autumn recess, MSPs have a busy week ahead of them - with topics under discussion ranging from social security to celebrating women in sport.

The noteworthy debate of the week is on Wednesday afternoon, when the Justice Committee will invite MSPs to consider how remand is used in the justice system.

A quarter of Scotland's female prison population is on remand, according to the committee's report back in June, and this can have a disruptive effect on benefits, housing, employment and healthcare.

MSPs found the reasons for making use of remand were often unclear, while alternatives were not used consistently.

With the need to strike the right the balance between victims' rights and prisoners' rights being high up on the agenda recently, there will be much for MSPs to get to grips with here.

And what else is happening this week?

Tuesday - social security and Lockerbie bombing

Image copyright Adam Elder/Scottish Parliament Image caption Sir Alex Fergusson was an MSP from 1999 to 2016

A somewhat sombre note will begin proceedings on Tuesday afternoon as MSPs pay tribute to the late former presiding officer Sir Alex Fergusson, who died in July.

After topical questions, there will be a debate on the Scottish social security system.

This will focus on the social security charter, which is to set out the core principles of the new system and provide measurable outcomes.

The Scottish government is seeking to develop the charter in consultation with stakeholders and the wider public, and this debate will enable MSPs to have their say - indeed the title of the debate is Building a Social Security System Together: Codesigning the Social Security Charter.

Image copyright AFP Image caption 259 people on board the Boeing 747 are killed, along with 11 people on the ground

The Lockerbie bombing - the 30th anniversary is approaching - will be discussed in the evening member's debate.

Tory MSP Oliver Mundell is highlighting the 3,238-mile charity cycle ride from Lockerbie Academy to Syracuse University, aiming to "finish" the journey which 35 students of the institution never completed.

Holyrood Live will be tuning in on the health committee on Tuesday morning to hear from Health Secretary Jeane Freeman as it finishes consideration of the safe staffing bill.

The Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill has been criticised in recent weeks for focusing on blunt numbers rather than the need for multi-disciplinary teams, while representatives of allied health professions also expressed concerns about it concentrating largely on nursing and midwifery.

Elsewhere, the economy committee has an early start to fit in some pre-budget scrutiny with Finance Secretary Derek Mackay as well as taking evidence on plans for a publicly-owned energy company.

Wednesday - pre-budget

Image copyright PA Getty Images

Budget season is fast approaching, with Chancellor Phillip Hammond announcing an earlier-than-usual statement last week. Scottish counterpart Derek Mackay will be expected to deliver his in the weeks after.

In the run-up, several committees have been undertaking some pre-budget scrutiny in order to submit ideas to the Scottish government. On Wednesday morning, the finance secretary will appear before the finance committee to talk tax, revenue risk and block grant adjustments.

As in previous years, the SNP will need to reach out to another party to be able to pass a budget so this committee will help to set the backdrop for this.

In addition to the debate on remand in the chamber, the afternoon will include questions to education and skills ministers and a member's business marking 75 years of Age Scotland.

Thursday - women in sport

First minister's questions will be the last chance to see Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson in the chamber for some time as she goes on maternity leave shortly after.

This will be bookended by general questions before it and a member's debate marking Challenge Poverty Week after.

A sparsely titled statement, Health and Care Update, will be delivered after lunch - could this be in connection to the letter Health Secretary Jeane Freeman sent to EU staff working in the NHS at the weekend? Or alternatively, could it be an update on health and social care integration? Watch this space.

Image copyright SNS Group/SFA Rob Casey

A Scottish government-led debate will highlight Women and Girls in Sport Week, a positive ending before MSPs stop for recess.

No doubt there will be a great deal of praise of Scotland's women's football team, who recently topped their qualifying group for the World Cup next summer.

All the agendas for morning committee's are yet to be published, but one which already captures the attention is Children's Minister Maree Todd giving evidence to the equalities committee on the Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Bill.