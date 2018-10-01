Image copyright EPA Image caption Ruth Davidson told the Tory conference that she stands by Theresa May as prime minister

Ruth Davidson has urged her party "go back to Conservative principles" to overcome "deep divisions" about Brexit.

The Scottish Tory leader used her party conference speech in Birmingham to back a "practical and pragmatic" approach to negotiations to leave the EU.

She said "the future of our country is at stake", and threw her backing behind Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mrs May faces internal opposition to her plans, with Boris Johnson refusing to rule out a leadership challenge.

Other parties in Scotland have also attacked the UK government for pushing ahead with Mrs May's "Chequers" blueprint for Brexit.

Ms Davidson told the conference that there was "no point pretending" that the past two years had not "exposed some deep divisions in this country, and in this party".

However, she said that "Brexit is happening one way or another", telling delegates that "we need to sort this".

Having campaigned prominently for Remain, the MSP said she didn't get the result she wanted in 2016 - but opposed having a further vote on the Brexit deal, saying "you don't get to demand a re-run just because you didn't get what you want".

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Conservatives have gathered in Birmingham for their autumn party conference

She said: "As we approach these crucial few weeks and months, we need to go back to our Conservative principles.

"The principles of country, of duty, of practicality and of delivery. The belief that every prudent act is based on accommodation and accord. That the best is the enemy of the good if it stops us improving the outcomes for the country.

"The attitude that listens, eyebrows raised, to ivory-towered schemes of the ideological puritan and replies: 'aye, right'. It's this practical, pragmatic and utterly Conservative approach that will get us through.

"Because, when the future of our country is at stake, it is essential."

The Scottish Tory leader warned her party that if they could not agree a Brexit deal, they risked "handing the keys of Downing Street" to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There have been divisions about Brexit both inside the Tory conference venue and outside it

Ms Davidson had previously called for a "period of silence" from her colleagues to let Mrs May get a withdrawal agreement "over the line".

However, Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson - who as an MSP was a leading voice in the Leave campaign in Scotland - insisted he would continue speaking out against the Chequers plan.

He said: "I'll continue to say it's an unmitigated disaster, because it is.

"I think we need to change Chequers, and the only way to change Chequers is to say we need to change it, otherwise we'll end up with a deal that's not good for Scotland and not good for Britain, and we cannot allow that to happen."

'Brexit disaster'

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said: "We know that Ruth Davidson is a sell-out - she used to be a vocal advocate for remaining in the EU, and keeping Scotland in the single market.

"But today she's doubled down on support for Theresa May's jobs-wrecking Brexit which will cost Scotland's economy dearly, put our NHS at risk, drive businesses into the ground and leave us all worse off."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "Ruth Davidson's speech had no new ideas or firm proposals to address the mess the Tories have made of our country - only a wholehearted commitment to follow Theresa May wherever her Brexit disaster takes us."

Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie said Brexit would be "a disaster for Scotland and for the UK", and said Ms Davidson should be "vocally opposing the reckless and incompetent plan from the UK government".

And Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said Ms Davidson had "put Conservative party unity ahead of the country" by confirming that "no matter how daft or damaging Brexit is, she won't change course".