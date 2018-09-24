Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ministers want to ensure there as few barriers to trade as possible for exports like Scotch whisky

Two B's will dominate the Scottish parliament menu this week - Brexit and Budget. But there will also be plenty of other meat in between.

Arguments over Scotland's role in the development of post-Brexit trade arrangements will be the focus on parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the Chequers deal being rejected by the EU last week, Prime Minister Theresa May continued to insist that having a common rulebook for goods remained the "only serious credible" offer on the table.

The Scottish government of course disagrees - and it has again renewed its calls for the UK to remain in the single market.

So, what else is happening at Holyrood this week?

Tuesday - mental health

An update on the mental health strategy will be provided to MSPs on Tuesday afternoon (just after topical questions) in the form of a ministerial statement.

The strategy has been in place for a little over a year and this statement will focus on the first annual report delivered to the mental health minister, detailing progress made against its 40 actions so far.

The evening member's debate will celebrate Eye Health Week 2018.

The economy committee will be taking evidence from the enterprise agencies as part of its pre-budget scrutiny, looking at how the public purse has been used to boost the economy.

It will be the first appearance of Scottish Enterprise's new chief executive Steve Dunlop. He will face questions on how grants are allocated to companies and the conditions around these - including whether companies will have to pay the living wage, ban zero-hours contracts and provide in-work training.

Elsewhere, the health committee will continue to scrutinise the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill - a.k.a. the safe staffing bill. This week it will hear from those who regulate the care sector in Scotland, as well as experts in the allied health professions.

Wednesday - cancer treatment and CalMac

Two more ministerial statements are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The first will be on the Common Agricultural Policy - whether this will cover post-Brexit options, issues with payments or the delayed review in UK distribution is not yet clear.

The second statement is on the social security system. It follows the first payments of the Carers' Allowance Supplement being made earlier this month and the launch of a consultation on the young carers grant, which is to begin next autumn.

The Scottish government will then lead a debate titled "supporting and protecting human rights defenders", but the top debate of the day will be the evening's member's business on Euratom.

Image copyright SPL Image caption Experts have warned about a shortage of medical isotopes, which are used in radiotherapy for cancer

Labour MSP David Stewart's motion raises concern about the impact leaving Euratom will have on access to medical isotopes - which are used in certain cancer treatments.

These isotopes are imported into the UK from the EU and experts worry that leaving Euratom will delay delivery.

In the morning, the rural economy committee will look at investment in the Clyde and Hebrides ferry service.

Image copyright Mark F Gibson Image caption MV Glen Sannox was expected to be ready this summer

The ageing CalMac fleet has been a concern of ferry users in recent years, leading the Scottish government to invest in the creation of two new ferries.

However, the building of the new vessels has been subject to repeated delays, with fresh warnings over summer indicating they are now a year behind schedule.

The rising cost of the new fleet has also been an issue, with shipbuilder Ferguson Marine seeking more cash at the end of August.

Meanwhile, the finance committee is also focusing on budget matters with a roundtable comprising the auditor general, trade unions and business representatives.

Thursday - paternity leave and veteran support

Image caption Labour MSP Mark Griffin brought daughter Rosa into the chamber last week

After the weekly rammy of first minister's questions, MSPs will get the opportunity to discuss the inequality between paternity and maternity leave as SNP MSP Fulton Macgregor brings his member's debate forward.

Mr Macgregor's motion calls for more employers to adopt practices which allow for enhanced paternity leave or pay, arguing this will challenge "the presumption that women are primarily responsible for raising children".

The remainder of the afternoon will be dedicated to a debate on support for veterans and the armed forces community, following the appointment of Charles Wallace as the new Scottish veterans commissioner.

In the morning, the Public Petitions Committee will take evidence on two new petitions - one calling for an independent water ombudsman and the other calling for the law to change so people over the age of 18 can be adopted.

In addition, the social security committee continues discussion on in-work poverty and the equalities committee hears evidence on the Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Bill.