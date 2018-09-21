Court to rule on whether UK can halt Brexit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Court in Luxembourg is said to be ready to hear the case soon

Anti-Brexit campaigners have been given permission to take their case to Europe's highest court as they seek a ruling on whether it can be halted.

The cross-party group of politicians argue that Article 50 can be revoked if MPs vote to do so.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh had previously rejected their bid to have the case referred to European judges.

But they have now won an appeal, and the European Court of Justice will be asked to give a definitive ruling.

The legal case has been brought by politicians including Scottish Green MSPs Andy Wightman and Ross Greer, Labour MEPs David Martin and Catherine Stihler and SNP MEP Alyn Smith.

They argue that the UK parliament should be able to revoke the triggering of Article 50, without requiring the permission of the other 27 EU members.

If it is successful, the move would strengthen the hand of any attempt by MPs to keep the UK in the EU after the final details of its departure terms are known.

This is because it would give parliament the power to unilaterally halt Brexit if it feels the final deal is unacceptable - even if the government wants to leave regardless.

Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for Brexit are mired in doubt after EU leaders warned her on Thursday that the UK would crash out without a deal unless she presented an alternative to her current proposals.

Court of Session judge Lord Boyd ruled in June that the case could not go to the European Court in Luxembourg as it was "hypothetical" and did not reflect political reality as it "seems highly unlikely that this government will revoke the notification".

Fresh ruling

But after the decision was appealed, the court issued a fresh ruling in favour of the politicians on Friday.

The written judgement stated that "the question about whether the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union can be revoked should be answered by the Court of Justice of the European Union".

It was delivered by Scotland's most senior judge, Lord Carloway, and his colleagues Lord Menzies and Lord Drummond Young.

The appeal judges said matters have "moved on" since Lord Boyd's original ruling, with the European Union (Withdrawal) Act setting out how parliamentary approval is to be sought once the negotiations between the UK government and the EU conclude.