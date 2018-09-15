The grassroots independence organisation, Hope Over Fear, has been holding its annual rally in Glasgow.

The event included music and a screening of the film Braveheart.

Among those speaking at George Square were socialist politician Tommy Sheridan and SNP MP Angus MacNeil.

Mr MacNeil said such rallies were important in preparing for the next independence referendum, which he thought would take place "within the next year or so".

Image caption MP Angus MacNeil said independence supporters have to be ready for the next referendum

The MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar said: "These rallies are important because we have to be ready.

"Brexit is providing the mandate for our referendum and we have to deliver on that mandate.

"We can't run away from a referendum and we can't run away from the mandate.

"It is going to happen and it's going to happen fairly soon - probably in the next year or so."