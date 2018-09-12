Image caption Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced the move at Holyrood

Scotland's health boards have been ordered to "immediately" halt the use of vaginal mesh implants in surgery.

The controversial implants were listed as an underlying cause of death of a woman in August, sparking calls for an inquiry and an outright ban.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said NHS boards had been told to halt the use of mesh in cases of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence.

This will continue until a new "restricted use protocol" is drawn up.

The move was welcomed by opposition parties, with Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw telling Ms Freeman "well done" on this "decisive step".

Labour's Neil Findlay, who had earlier raised the issue with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said he "warmly welcomed" the move, but said campaigners had been calling for this for years.