Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Willie Rennie will be speaking at the Scottish Lib Dem conference in Dunfermline

The Liberal Democrats have said they will only back the Scottish government's budget plans if it rules out a second independence referendum.

The minority SNP government will need the support of at least one opposition party at Holyrood if it is to pass its tax and spending plans for next year.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said his party was due to begin talks with the government next week.

But he warned it must "drop the referendum" to win his support.

The Scottish government's previous two budgets have been passed with the support of the pro-independence Scottish Greens.

'Limited options'

But Mr Rennie claimed the Greens were "threatening to stand up to" the government this year, leaving it with "limited" options for securing a budget deal.

In a speech to the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference in Dunfermline on Saturday, Mr Rennie will say his "constructive, pragmatic" party has backed budgets in the past after securing extra funding for colleges, nursery education and free school meals.

He will add: "This year we will hunt for agreement once more. But let me be clear about this - we simply are not going to vote for an SNP budget that keeps an independence referendum on the table."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A series of pro-independence marches were held across Scotland over the summer

Mr Rennie will argue that Brexit "chaos" and the SNP's own Growth Commission report have "obliterated the case for independence".

And he will claim that "everything good we want to do in Scotland will be harder with the big cuts that independence brings."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shelved plans for a second referendum after the SNP lost 21 seats in last year's general election, with its share of the vote dropping from 50% to 37%.

She has previously said she will make a decision on whether or not to call for another vote on independence in the autumn.

But there has been speculation that her timetable could be further delayed by ongoing uncertainty over the terms of the UK's departure from the EU.

Image copyright Upstart Scotland Image caption Mr Rennie's party is backing the campaign against P1 assessments

Mr Rennie will also use his speech to announce that his party is backing a campaign for children in Scotland to start school at the age of either six or seven rather than four or five.

He will say that international evidence shows that under-sevens need a play-based approach to learning with plenty of opportunities for active, outdoor, social, self-directed play.

He will argue that the controversial national assessments for P1 pupils "pulls Scotland in exactly the opposite direction" and will pledge to back parents or teachers who want to boycott them.

Mr Rennie will say: "Almost nine out of 10 countries in the world start formal education at the age of six or seven. Only a tiny fraction join Britain at such an early age.

"That's why I want Scotland to join the majority of countries around the world. I want schools to be able to change the way we teach children aged four and five. We should start formal schooling at six or even seven."