Police merger on hold after fresh warnings

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption

The Scottish government is putting its plans to merge British Transport Police and Police Scotland on hold.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said a review would be carried out "to explore further options" on how to deliver the devolution of railway policing.

The Scottish government had already delayed the introduction of the merger, which was due to take place in April.

The decision follows fresh warnings from Police Scotland about the practicalities of a merger.

The justice secretary said Police Scotland had warned about a number of issues and timing of implementation, particularly relating to computer technology.

Holyrood passed legislation to subsume BTP in Scotland into the single force in June last year, despite widespread opposition.

The merger would see Police Scotland taking over railway policing and all BTP staff.

'More accountable policing'

But it would rely on BTP for support in areas such as technology, funding and data access.

Detractors have raised safety concerns, and have criticised the Scottish government for not producing a business case for the merger that set out the potential benefits, disadvantages and costs.

The Scottish government has previously insisted the merger would make transport policing more accountable.

A report compiled by Police Scotland to be handed to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Thursday says there is "insufficiently detailed evidence at this point on which to reach a conclusion on a revised 'go live' date".

It says questions about clarity on costs, benefits and risk mitigation have not been fully answered.

The justice secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish government remained committed to the full integration of railway policing into Police Scotland.

Mr Yousaf said: "Throughout this process we have been committed to listening to officers and staff.

"As part of that on-going approach I have decided that we will re-examine all options for the devolution of railway policing, with clear governance structures that ensure accountability to the Scottish Parliament."

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr said: "After months of warnings from the Scottish Conservatives and others about this botched merger it appears the SNP has finally been forced to act and think again."

Labour's Daniel Johnson called it a "humiliating climb down" and urged the merger to be stopped completely.

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur said it was time to scrap the merger instead of "muddling through".