Scotland's new police chief announced

Iain Livingstone has been confirmed as the new chief constable of Police Scotland.

Mr Livingstone had been in interim charge of the national force, which is the second biggest in the UK, since last autumn.

He stepped in when the previous chief constable, Phil Gormley, was being investigated for gross misconduct.

Mr Livingstone has been a deputy chief constable since Police Scotland was formed in 2013.

He previously served with the Lothian and Borders force, where he was head of CID.

Mr Livingstone will take up the post on Monday 27 August, and will be responsible for leading Police Scotland's 22,000 staff.

He said he was "extremely proud and humbled" to be appointed to the top job on a permanent basis.

He added: "Policing has been my life and the demands on it are developing faster today than at any time in my career.

"It is my job now to lead and drive change in policing to adapt to those challenges and to build on the values, ethos and traditions of policing in Scotland that first attracted me to this profession 26-years ago."