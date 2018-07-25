Image copyright Supreme Court Image caption Lord Advocate James Wolffe will continue his submissions to the court

Supreme Court judges are to hear a defence of Holyrood's Brexit bill during a second day of legal arguments.

The court is considering whether the bill passed by MSPs in March was within the Scottish Parliament's remit.

On Tuesday, UK law officer Lord Keen argued that it is "fundamentally inconsistent" with the EU Withdrawal Bill and should be struck down.

But Lord Advocate James Wolffe insists the bill does not cut across UK or EU laws, and should be allowed to stand.

He will set out the main details of his defence on Wednesday.

The court will also hear from the Welsh counsel general and the Northern Irish attorney general, who have backed the right of Holyrood to legislate on Brexit.

The Holyrood Brexit bill - the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill, better known as the "continuity bill" - was passed in March with only the Conservatives and a single Lib Dem MSP voting against it.

But it was referred to the Supreme Court by UK law officers after Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh raised doubts about whether the bill was within the devolved parliament's legislative competence.

The continuity bill was designed as an alternative to the EU Withdrawal Bill, the UK government's flagship piece of Brexit legislation.

MSPs refused to give their consent for the Westminster bill to cut across devolved areas after a long-running row over how powers currently exercised from Brussels will be used after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

Image copyright Supreme Court Image caption Advocate General for Scotland Lord Keen is leading for the UK government in the case

Advocate General for Scotland Lord Keen, who made his main submissions on Tuesday, argued that the Scottish bill was incompatible with the Withdrawal Bill and "cannot stand" alongside it.

The Withdrawal Bill had not been passed at the time the Holyrood bill was voted on, but it is now on the statute book and designated as a "protected enactment" which cannot be modified by the devolved parliaments.

Lord Keen argued that this meant MSPs could not pass legislation which made changes to the Withdrawal Bill, saying that this would create "dual and inconsistent regimes" of law in the UK, causing "confusion and uncertainty".

He also claimed that the bill cut across the reserved field of international relations, saying that "withdrawal from the EU is a matter for the UK parliament, and the devolved administrations do not have a parallel legislative competence" in that area.

'Legal certainty'

The Lord Advocate, who began his response on Tuesday, argued that Lord Keen was drawing too wide a definition of international relations.

He said EU law "is not a reserved matter", saying that because the bill "has effect only in the domestic legal order, it cannot affect the UK's negotiations with the UK".

Mr Wolffe argues that the Scottish bill would "promote legal certainty by making provision for the continuity within the domestic legal system of existing EU-derived law upon and following withdrawal".

He is to be backed by representatives from Wales and Northern Ireland, who have made submissions to the case as "interested parties".

Despite the Welsh government withdrawing its own continuity bill after striking a deal with UK ministers, Welsh counsel general Jeremy Miles said it was entirely within the remit of the devolved parliaments to "legislate in advance of exit in order to make the changes which need to be in place from day one after the UK leaves the EU".

Northern Irish Attorney General John Larkin also backed Holyrood's right to legislate on Brexit, stating his opinion that "the bill and all of its provisions are within the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament".

The judges - Lady Hale, Lord Reed, Lord Sumption, Lord Carnwarth, Lord Hodge, Lord Kerr and Lord Lloyd-Jones - are not expected to return a judgement until the autumn.