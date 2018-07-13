Protests planned ahead of Trump arrival

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The president and first lady will arrive in Scotland on Air Force One

Thousands of people are expected to join protests against Donald Trump ahead of his arrival in Scotland.

The US president started his working trip to the UK on Thursday, and will meet both Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen on Friday.

He will then fly to Scotland, before spending the weekend at his Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire.

A demonstration will be held in Glasgow's George Square to coincide with Mr Trump's arrival.

The Scotland United Against Trump group said it hoped about 3,000 people would gather for the protest, which will be held from 17:00 until about 21:00.

Speakers will include SNP deputy leader Keith Brown and Labour leader Richard Leonard, who said they hoped the protest would send out a message that Scotland opposed Mr Trump's "politics of division and hatred".

The Glasgow protest is one of several being held across the country over the next two days, with anti-Trump campaigners also expected to target his Turnberry and Menie golf courses as well as the US consulate in Edinburgh.

And a "national demonstration" will gather outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, with protestors walking to the Meadows for a "carnival of resistance".

The president is being hosted by the UK government throughout his trip, which has been billed as an opportunity to boost trade links and strengthen co-operation on security, and will be welcomed to Scotland by Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

His arrival in Scotland will spark a major security operation, but police have insisted they want to strike a balance between "protection and public safety and the public's right to peacefully protest".

Image copyright PA Image caption Police have banned the Trump Baby balloon from Turnberry during his visit

The force has already banned a 6m (20ft) balloon depicting Mr Trump as an angry baby in a nappy from being flown above Turnberry, but has said it can take to the skies elsewhere.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has granted permission for the blimp to fly over Westminster for two hours on Friday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been an outspoken critic of Mr Trump, but the Scottish government has urged his opponents to protest peacefully.

Speaking shortly before arriving at London Stansted Airport on Thursday, the president said he was "fine" with people protesting against him but insisted that people across the UK, including in Scotland, "like me a lot".

'Great friendships'

He also described Turnberry as "magical" and "one of my favourite places", adding: "My mother was born in Scotland and I have great friendships over there".

He went on to say: "There might be protests, but I believe that the people in the UK, Scotland, Ireland, I think those people, they like me a lot.

"And they agree with me on immigration - that's why you have Brexit in the first place, because of immigration."

Mr Trump has recently been under fire for his own immigration policy, which resulted in the separation of immigrant families.

The president and his wife Melania attended a dinner, hosted by Mrs May, at Blenheim Palace on Thursday evening.

On Friday, Mrs May and Mr Trump will go to watch a joint counter-terrorism exercise by British and US special forces at a military base.

The pair will then travel to Chequers - the PM's country residence in Buckinghamshire - for talks with the foreign secretary.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The president and the prime minister attended a dinner at Blenheim Palace

The president and first lady will travel to Windsor on Friday afternoon to meet the Queen, before flying to Scotland for what is being treated as a private visit.

Mr Trump's mother was originally from the Isle of Lewis, and he has often spoken of his love for Scotland and its people.

He had been a regular visitor to the country for many years, but this will be his first trip since becoming president.

His son, Eric, played golf at the family's course at Menie in Aberdeenshire on Thursday, and said he hoped his father would be able to visit it as well as Turnberry while in the country.

He added that the president loved the Aberdeenshire course "more than maybe anywhere else in the world".

Mr Trump is due to leave Scotland on Sunday, when he will travel to Finland for talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin.