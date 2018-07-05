Image copyright PA Image caption A lengthy series of summits failed to produce a deal between Scottish and UK ministers on post-Brexit powers

Scottish and Welsh ministers have demanded advance sight of drafts of the UK government's Brexit White Paper ahead of talks in London.

Representatives of the governments will meet for a joint ministerial council later, amid a row over devolved powers.

Scottish and Welsh ministers said the talks would only be "meaningful" if they could see the White Paper first.

Theresa May's cabinet is to meet at Chequers on Friday to thrash out final details for the position document.

The plan is for it to set out proposals for the UK's future relationship with the EU, but UK ministers have so far failed to agree on key details around customs arrangements.

Powers row

Relations between the Scottish and UK governments have become increasingly strained over Brexit, particularly since Westminster passed the EU Withdrawal Bill without Holyrood's devolved consent.

The two governments had failed to come to an agreement over how powers currently exercised from Brussels should be used after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

The row came to a head when only minutes were left for discussion of clauses pertaining to devolution in the final Westminster debates on the bill, with SNP MPs walking out of prime minister's questions in protest the following day.

It will also see the two governments face off in the Supreme Court later in July, with judges to hear a challenge against Holyrood's own Brexit bill from UK law officers.

Despite the row - which has continued with the Scottish government indicating it will not back devolved consent for any Brexit legislation - ministers have continued to meet and discuss Brexit and its implications.

Thursday's meeting of the joint ministerial council (JMC) will bring together Cabinet Office minister David Lidington with Scottish Constitution Secretary Mike Russell and Welsh Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford.

The Welsh government came to an agreement with UK counterparts, meaning the Welsh parliament gave its consent to the Withdrawal Bill.

But ahead of the summit, Mr Russell and Mr Drakeford penned a joint letter to Mr Lidington saying the talks could not be regarded as "meaningful" unless they were given prior access to a draft of the Brexit White Paper as it presently stands.

They said that at previous meetings, they "could only make contributions on the basis of a brief, oral summary of the relevant chapters".

They said the current arrangement "in no sense lives up to the assurance that we would have a meaningful opportunity to shape negotiating positions as they are developed".

Mr Lidington said a "significant amount" had been achieved through the regular meetings between ministers.

He added: "The last JMC meeting was only a couple of weeks ago but today's meeting is an important point for us to take stock with the Scottish and Welsh governments.

"We are determined to get the best possible Brexit deal for all parts of the UK. This is a good opportunity for those of us in the UK cabinet to hear what the devolved governments have to say."

The Chequers summit and the White Paper are aimed at finalising the UK government's preferred path through Brexit, which can then be put to the EU.

Mrs May is putting forward a "best of both worlds" plan which No 10 insists will offer friction-free trade with the EU and the scope for the UK to strike tread deals elsewhere.

But leading Brexiteers have spoken out against the plan, with Jabob Rees-Mogg saying that keeping close alignment to EU rules and regulations would be a "really foolish policy".

Former Tory leader Lord Hague warned "ardent Brexiteers" that they should "back a compromise plan now" or risk ending up with "a more watered-down version of Brexit that would be forced on ministers anyhow".