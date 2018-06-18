Image copyright Getty Images

Find out what is happening at the Scottish parliament this week - with an update on Brexit negotiations and possible fireworks over FoIs.

Brexit Minister Michael Russell is due to make a statement on progress in EU exit negotiations on Tuesday afternoon.

It follows the SNP at Westminster pledging to "frustrate" the Brexit process as much as possible after clause 15 of the EU Withdrawal Bill - the elements relevant to devolution - were debated for just 15 minutes.

Expect cries of "power grab" and "democratic outrage" from the SNP benches, while the Scottish Conservatives will accuse the SNP of staging stunts and stirring up "constitutional grievances".

Also of interest this week will be Scottish Labour's debate on transparency.

No doubt the party will raise further questions around the Scottish Information Commissioner's criticism of government handling of freedom of information requests last week.

Here is a rundown of the rest of the week...

Tuesday - Crown Estate and bank closures

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish Crown Estate Bill faces stage one

After topical questions and the Brexit statement, MSPs will debate the Scottish Crown Estate Bill for the first time.

Powers over Crown Estate land in Scotland were devolved in April 2017 and this bill seeks to reform management of the land - primarily by empowering local authorities and community groups to run parts of it.

The environment committee, tasked with considering the bill thus far, has recommended MSPs back it on Tuesday evening.

SNP MSP Gillian Martin will end the day with a focus on Women in Engineering Day for her members' business. The day is officially marked on Saturday and the motion calls for more to be done to encourage women into the engineering and tech sectors.

Tuesday morning's committee pick is the economy committee as it continues its inquiry on bank branch closures - this time taking evidence from the banks themselves.

Representatives from TSB, Santander, Lloyds, Clydesdale and RBS will appear before the committee. They are unlikely to get off lightly.

The other committee worthy of a brief mention is the environment committee as it begins consideration of the Climate Change Bill.

Wednesday - NHS and Prestwick airport

Image caption The Scottish government hopes to return Prestwick airport to private hands

In addition to its debate on transparency, Scottish Labour will also continue its criticism of the Scottish government's handling of health.

Ahead of 70th anniversary of the NHS at the start of July, the party will probably use the time to call for more funding and more staff.

After that, Tory MSP Adam Tomkins' member's debate will highlight the value of music tourism in Glasgow.

On Wednesday morning, the rural economy and connectivity committee will hear from the management team of Prestwick Airport.

The airport has been struggling to get back onto sound financial footing since the Scottish government bought it for £1 in 2013.

Recent concerns have been voiced about about staff pay and military use of the airport.

Elsewhere:

the Scottish Commission for Public Audit discuss Audit Scotland's annual report

and the local government committee focuses on workplace planning at council level

Thursday - refugees and bullying in schools

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Syrian refugees arrive in the Isle of Bute last year

With World Refugee Day taking placing on Wednesday, the Scottish government will debate the topic on Thursday afternoon.

Scotland has taken in a big chunk of the 10,000 Syrians who have sought refuge in the UK - around four times as many as those settled in London.

Ahead of this, SNP MSP Christina McKelvie marks MND Awareness Week 2018 with her member's debate, while Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will confirm provisional expenditure figures for council services in 2017-18.

Full committee listings will be published later this evening, but Thursday morning already looks intriguing: