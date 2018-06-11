Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption At statement on the rural economy ill take place in Holyrood this week

Find out what's going on at the Scottish Parliament this week - beginning with a look at suicide prevention and ending with a debate on sexual harassment at Holyrood.

Unusually, there will be not one, not two, but three ministerial statements this week.

The first is on the national council of rural advisors, hot on the heels of a similar statement last week on a future strategy for Scottish agriculture. The council was tasked with looking at action to sustain a flourishing rural economy against the backdrop of Brexit - and is expected to report in summer 2018. Given this statement, it looks like its report is imminent. The second statement will come immediately after this on Tuesday afternoon, with the annual update on greenhouse gas emissions. Last year Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham confirmed the 2015 statutory target had been met though emissions had risen. The target for 2016 is a 36% reduction from 1990 levels. The final scheduled statement for the week is Thursday's first annual progress report on human trafficking. The Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act came into effect a year ago, but Police Scotland figures in February indicated trafficking was on the rise.

Tuesday - Gypsy/Travellers and suicide prevention

Aside from the statements, MSPs will debate how to improve the lives of Scotland's gypsy/travellers.

A progress report published last month found 21 of Scotland's 26 Gypsy/Travellers sites would meet set standards by June 2018.

However, it always warned that site residents did not believe this to be the case in several areas. The remaining six sites were reported to be missing "essential fabric standards".

Aside from site standards, members are likely to highlight the most recent Scottish Social Attitudes survey which suggests Gypsy/Travellers face the last form of "acceptable racism".

Davie Donaldson, who grew up in the gypsy/traveller community, said he faced prejudice when he was a child.

The members' debate from 5pm will be led by Tory MSP Maurice Corry on Orkambi, the drug for cystic fibrosis. Orkambi is not currently available on the NHS due to its cost being deemed too high.

The Scottish government's draft suicide prevention action plan will also be the focus of attention when it is discussed at the Health and Sport Committee.

The evidence from mental health bodies will be delivered at a time when mental health services in Scotland are under a microscope following recent criticism that the action plan does not go far enough.

Elsewhere, the justice committee is holding a round table on defamation law. The Scottish government has recently confirmed it intends to consult on an update to legislation, after the Scottish Law Commission called for a reboot for the social media age.

Wednesday - double debate from the Lib Dems

The Scottish Lib Dems will dominate Wednesday's proceedings with two debates scheduled.

The first will focus on health - the precise topic is yet to be confirmed but mental health is probably a good bet. The party has called for Health Secretary Shona Robison to resign and this call will likely feature in this debate too.

After that, the Lib Dems will lead a debate titled "finance and the constitution". It coincides with the second day of debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill at Westminster, so could we perhaps be in for another Brexit vs independence debate? Watch this space.

The members' debate in the evening will be on the sale of energy drinks to children, with SNP MSP Graeme Dey welcoming those retailers who are banning sales to under 16s.

The committee of interest in the morning will be Sir Ian Wood discussing young people's pathways with the education and skills committee.

Sir Ian authored a report back in 2014 as part of the Commission for Developing Scotland's Young Workforce, and this inquiry focuses on the first two of his recommendations: establishing more vocational pathways and preparing people for the world of work.

The session will consider whether these have been met in the four years since the report.

the finance committee will discuss EU funding, which will be of major interest to the large areas of Scotland which rely on such money

and the local government committee hears from Economy Secretary Keith Brown on city region deals, including the most recent announcement that Stirling and Clackmannanshire will receive £90m

Thursday - tackling sexual harassment

After the scheduled statement on human trafficking, Holyrood's standards committee leads a debate on its sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct inquiry.

Last week, the committee called for policies and procedures to be "urgently addressed" as there was a lack of confidence in the way complaints were currently handled.

It follows claims that a fifth of parliamentary staff - including one in three women - had experienced sexual harassment or sexist behaviour.

The members' debate will focus on flaring at the Mossmorran chemical plant in Fife, led by Labour MSP Alex Rowley. It was announced last week that the plant was being investigated.

