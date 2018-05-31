Image copyright Getty Images

Recommendations for how to improve and strengthen Scotland's hate crime laws are to be unveiled by a senior judge.

Lord Bracadale has been looking at whether new categories of hate crime, such as age and gender, should be created.

And he has been examining whether the country's existing hate crime laws are fit for purpose.

His report, which was commissioned by the Scottish government last year, will be published at 10:00.

There were a total of 5,708 hate crime charges in Scotland in 2016-17, including 3,349 racial, 673 religious, 1,075 LGB, 40 transgender and 188 disability hate crimes.

It is widely accepted that the real level of hate crime is far higher than reported in official statistics, as a significant number go unreported.

Social media

Police have also warned that many recorded instances of hate crime have an online element as increasing numbers of youngsters use social media to bully their peers or hide behind fake online accounts.

Lord Bracadale, who started work on his review in January of last year, has been speaking to victims and representatives of communities affected by hate crime, as well as those who work in the criminal justice system.

The Scottish government has stressed that Scotland is an "open and inclusive nation" but is not immune from the threat of racism, intolerance and prejudice.

Hate crime offences in Scotland are currently covered by a range of laws, one of which - the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act - was recently repealed by Holyrood against the wishes of the Scottish government.

At the time, the government warned that repealing the law would send out the message that parliament was "happy to let this behaviour go unchecked and unchallenged".