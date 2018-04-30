Cocker spaniel puppy Leo crowned Holyrood Dog of the Year
A cocker spaniel puppy named Leo has won the second Holyrood Dog of the Year competition.
Leo, owned by Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden, came out on top in the annual contest, which is run by the Kennel Club and the Dogs Trust.
The event aims to raise awareness of animal welfare issues and promote responsible dog ownership.
Buster, a golden retriever belonging to SNP member David Torrance, won the public vote.