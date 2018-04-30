Image copyright PA Image caption Maurice Golden and Leo were top dogs in the Holyrood contest

A cocker spaniel puppy named Leo has won the second Holyrood Dog of the Year competition.

Leo, owned by Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden, came out on top in the annual contest, which is run by the Kennel Club and the Dogs Trust.

The event aims to raise awareness of animal welfare issues and promote responsible dog ownership.

Buster, a golden retriever belonging to SNP member David Torrance, won the public vote.

Image caption MSPs and their dogs gathered outside the Scottish Parliament for the annual event

Image copyright PA Image caption The competition included a dog agility courses, which some MSPs were unable to resist trying out themselves

Image caption Buster appeared delighted to have won the public vote

Image copyright PA Image caption Dogs which are up for adoption through the Dogs Trust featured as well as MSPs own pets