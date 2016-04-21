Image copyright Reuters

The Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster is to hold two evidence sessions to examine the EU referendum and its impact on Scotland.

On 9 May the committee will hear from key industries such as NFU Scotland and Universities Scotland.

It will then take evidence from in/out groups and UK ministers on 25 May

The MPs will also consider the repercussions for the future of the UK should individual nations vote for different outcomes.

Voters will decide whether or not the UK should remain part of the EU in a nationwide referendum on 23 June.