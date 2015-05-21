Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption New IVF criteria was introduced in Scotland in 2013

Holyrood's health committee has urged the government to consider funding three cycles of IVF treatment for couples who need help conceiving.

The NHS in Scotland currently pays for two cycles, but an inquiry into fertility services heard an increase would give the best chance of success.

MSPs have now asked the public health minister to look at how this could be done without affecting waiting times.

They also want to change the rule which excludes couples with a child at home.

New IVF criteria was introduced in July 2013, following recommendations by the National Infertility Working Group.

The changes were designed to standardise fertility treatment across Scotland to prevent a "postcode lottery".

Committee convener Duncan McNeil said: "It was clear from our evidence that NHS boards have improved significantly on waiting times for fertility treatment and that there is equity across the country.

"The committee heard that three cycles of IVF would give the best chance of success to the thousands of couples each year who rely on IVF to conceive.

"What is less clear is how this could be implemented without adversely affecting waiting times. This is why we're calling on the Scottish government to look into this issue."

Two-cycle fertility treatment is currently available to those under 40 and is not offered to women who are obese.

Stable relationship

In addition, couples need to have been in a stable relationship for two years and neither partner can smoke for three months before treatment begins.

Both partners also need to be methadone-free for a year before IVF starts.

Women aged between 40 and 42 are eligible for one cycle of fertility treatment if they have not previously undergone the procedure.

The health committee's deputy convener Bob Doris said there was concern about "the strict criteria which excludes couples where one of the partners has a child living with them in the home".

He added: "The committee is of the view that this should be revisited at the earliest opportunity by the National Infertility Group, with a view to extending provision."

Public health minister Maureen Watt said Scotland is currently "leading the way in the provision of NHS IVF treatment".

She added: "We note the committee's position on the number of cycles and will consider it in work going forward, however effects on waiting times, capacity in the NHS and cost will all have to be factored in.

"That is particularly true as at the moment, our 12 month referral to treatment target, along with our £12m investment in IVF provision over the last three years, mean that all patients in Scotland have access to a more generous and fairer service than elsewhere in UK".