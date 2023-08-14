Edinburgh firm developing early Alzheimer's test
A research firm in Edinburgh hopes to create a new blood test to identify Alzheimer's disease at an earlier stage.
Scottish Brain Sciences has teamed up with global healthcare firm Roche Diagnostics on a series of projects.
They are investigating the earliest indicators of neurodegenerative disease which, if detected, could help patients get treatment sooner.
It is hoped that earlier treatment could even prevent late-stage dementia.
Scottish Brain Sciences founder Prof Craig Ritchie said the work could have "big impacts".
He said: "Early detection will be transformative in the way we assess, manage, and conceptualise clinically Alzheimer's disease.
"It will open the door to interventions used very early in the course of disease that are better targeted than current treatments.
Alzheimer's can cause memory problems, confusion and communication issues. It is the most common cause of dementia.
Researchers will learn more about the early indicators by using blood based bio-markers, which are biological indicators of the body's internal condition.
Future planning
Dr Ashton Harper, director of medical affairs for Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland, said early diagnosis can help patients manage their symptoms.
Dr Harper said: "Early and accurate diagnosis of this condition has numerous advantages such as appropriate and timely management of symptoms, access to clinical trials and enabling future planning.
"Earlier diagnosis may also delay the need for residential care and reduce costs for health and social care.
In July, the global trial of a new drug called donanemab confirmed it slowed cognitive decline of Alzheimer's patients.
The antibody medicine helps in the early stages of the disease by clearing a protein that builds up in the brain.
The trial found that those who were in the earlier stages of the disease benefitted the most from the treatment.