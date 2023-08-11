City deal approval for £44m project at former Clyde oil terminal
- Published
A £44m development at a former oil terminal on the banks of the Clyde has been given the go-ahead by the Glasgow City Region Cabinet.
The ExxonMobil site in Bowling, West Dunbartonshire is to be transformed into a mixed-use industrial and commercial development.
In 2020 the firm agreed to transfer the site to West Dunbartonshire Council.
The project, which was given planning permission in 2021, is expected to provide up to 980 full-time jobs.
About 47 acres of the 150-acre site will be developed, with the rest used for "green infrastructure enhancements" including a waterfront pedestrian and cycle path.
The Glasgow City Region City Deal is an agreement between the UK government, the Scottish government local authorities to fund major infrastructure projects.
The Bowling development will get £12m from the UK government through the deal.
West Dunbartonshire Council said after getting the "final seal of approval" it could now progress with the project.
Council leader Martin Rooney said it would "return 26 times greater than our investment".
He added: "Residents will also see the benefits of a site which has been lying idle for years coming back into productive use."
The works will include road improvements connecting to the site, including a new link road in West Dunbartonshire and upgrades to the A814.
A heritage area has also been identified around Dunglass Castle.
Scottish Government economy secretary Neil Gray said: "I welcome this significant step forward in a project which could, upon completion, release millions of pounds of private investment and create jobs."