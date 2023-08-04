Digital skills academy CodeClan goes into liquidation
- Published
Scotland's first digital skills academy, CodeClan, has announced that it has gone into liquidation.
A statement on the academy's website said it had ceased trading with immediate effect.
CodeClan was set up in 2015 as part of a Scottish government-backed skills investment plan to drive forward ICT and digital technologies.
It aimed to help tackle the skills gap for software developers and boost Scotland's tech sector.
It is thought that more than 2,000 students have passed through the academy since its foundation.
The academy operated from bases in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
The statement read: "It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce that CodeClan has gone into liquidation and will cease all operations as of 4 August 2023.
"Sadly, that means all our staff have been made redundant and will no longer represent CodeClan."
It added that creditors would be contacted "in due course".
The statement did not say how jobs had been lost as a result of the collapse.
Craig Morrison and Scott Milne of Quantuma Advisory have been appointed joint provisional liquidators.