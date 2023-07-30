Biker dies and driver in hospital after crash on A96
A man has died after his motorbike crashed with a car on the A96 in Moray.
Emergency services were called to the route between Alves and Forres at about 08:40 - the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman who was driving the car has been taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment.
Police said the road was closed while officers carry out inquiries. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force's non-emergency line.
