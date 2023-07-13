US dental software firm invests £10m in new Glasgow base
- Published
An American dental software company is investing more than £10m in a new centre in Glasgow, creating 75 jobs.
Planet DDS said it had chosen to base its technology development and support centre in the city in part because of local technical expertise.
It provides dental software for more than 10,000 practices in North America.
Its applications are designed to enable dental practices to "transition to a completely digital approach" to their businesses.
The high-tech jobs are expected to be phased in over the next few years, with nine new staff already recruited for the company's software engineering team.
Scottish Enterprise provided a grant of £985,000 as a contribution towards the company's £10.4m investment in its Scottish operations.
Scottish Enterprise managing director of international operations, Reuben Aitken, said: "Planet DDS opening its technology development centre in Scotland is testament to the vibrant business environment and tech talent we offer inward investors.
"The company had a choice of three global locations, with Scotland winning due to our skilled workforce, world-class universities and stimulating innovation districts."
Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "This is a real vote of confidence in Glasgow's talented and skilled workforce and our growing reputation as city of innovation, ambition and opportunity.
"Creating dozens of high-quality jobs within such a hi-tech sector will help drive that reputation further."