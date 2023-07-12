Planned offshore strike action suspended amid new offer

Planned strike action by hundreds of offshore workers has been suspended while a new pay offer is considered by union members.

More than 600 Stork workers were due to take part in three 48-hour stoppages, starting this week.

Unions have now confirmed that members are considering a pay rise backdated to January.

Stork said bringing the "ongoing grievance to a timely resolution" remained its priority.

The Unite and RMT unions said members would not be taking industrial action while the new offer was considered.

A ballot of workers will close on 18 July.

Last month, hundreds of offshore workers accepted a new pay deal to bring their ongoing dispute to an end.

Unite said more than 700 members at Bilfinger UK agreed to the improved offer.

