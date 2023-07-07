Irn-Bru workers in Cumbernauld vote for strike action
- Published
Summer supplies of soft drink Irn-Bru could "fizzle out" after workers at AG Barr voted to back strike action in a pay dispute, a union has warned.
About a dozen truck and shunter drivers are set to walk out after voting for action at Barr's production and distribution centre in Cumbernauld.
The ballot was held after the workers rejected a 5% pay offer.
Unite said it would provide an update on "prospective strike action dates" in due course.
The union said AG Barr had not improved its offer despite increasing its revenue by 18.2%, to £317.6m, in the last financial year.
The company has previously described its pay offer as "fair and competitive".
Unite industrial officer Andy Brown said: "Unite's members emphatically backed strike action due to AG Barr's tight-fistedness.
"What's currently on the table is really taking the fizz. It's totally unacceptable because the company is cash-rich.
"We remain open to resolving this dispute through negotiation but unless there is a significant improvement in the pay offer, strike action is on the cards."