Law firm Brodies passes £100m revenue milestone
Brodies has become the first Scottish law firm to achieve annual revenues of more than £100m.
The Edinburgh-headquartered company reported that income climbed by 8% to £106m in the year to 30 April.
All of its main areas of practice reported record revenues, including corporate and commercial, banking and finance and litigation.
Brodies operates in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, London and Brussels.
This year it also opened its first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi, which will focus on supporting existing and new clients in the energy sector.
Brodies now has more than 100 partners and nearly 800 staff.
The law firm said all eligible staff members received a bonus of 6% in June, adding to bonuses paid in January, June and November 2022.
'Constantly changing backdrop'
During the last financial year, Brodies acted for Parks of Hamilton and Rangers Football Club in their ongoing dispute with the Scottish Professional Football League.
Other high-profile work included representing Quantum Energy Partners in their £300m investment to accelerate the redevelopment of Ardersier Port.
Brodies managing partner Nick Scott said its record results had been achieved against a "constantly changing backdrop" of events, including the war in Ukraine, historically high inflation and uncertain financial markets.
"So to record our 13th straight year of growth, and to become the first Scottish headquartered law firm to report income over £100m, underpins our continuous focus on our firm's strategic plans," he added.
Later this year Brodies will set out its strategic plans for 2024 to 2027.