AG Barr workers in Cumbernauld balloted on strike action
- Published
Supplies of Irn-Bru could be hit this summer following a breakdown in pay talks with producer AG Barr, a union has warned.
Unite said about a dozen truck and shunter drivers based at the company's production and distribution centre in Cumbernauld were being balloted on strike action.
The move came after members of Unite rejected a 5% pay offer.
The union said it equated to a real-terms pay cut of 6.3%.
However, AG Barr described the offer as "fair and competitive".
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Imagine a hot summer in Scotland and no supplies of Irn-Bru - Scotland's other national drink - to quench raging Scottish thirsts.
"Well that's exactly what's on the horizon if the management of AG Barr don't revise their current wage offer to Unite members."
The union said AG Barr had not improved its offer despite increasing its revenue by 18.2%, to £317.6m, in the last financial year.
An AG Barr spokesman said: "We have offered a deal which we believe is fair and competitive. It is also in line with what has been agreed with our other employees and we believe we have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.
"As well as this year's pay offer, we gave the majority of our frontline workers, including our HGV1 drivers, two additional payments across the last year totalling £1,500, to support cost of living challenges.
"We will continue to engage with those involved with a view to finding a positive and constructive resolution, however we do have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service."