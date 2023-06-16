Return of MV Hebridean Isles delayed again as repairs continue
- Published
Islanders are facing yet more disruption after ferry operator CalMac announced a further delay in repairs to one of its vessels.
The MV Hebridean Isles was initially expected to return to the Islay route in early June but engineers were unable to complete repairs by that time.
Calmac said on Friday the vessel would remain in dry dock as work continues on "pitch control issues".
The delay will have a knock-on effect on CalMac's network.
In a statement, CalMac said the MV Isle of Arran would remain on the Islay route, while Ardrossan-Brodick would continue to be served by MV Caledonian Isles and MV Alfred until 27 July.
The further delay means the Campbeltown ferry service will remain cancelled until 27 July at the earliest.
From 30 June, MV Alfred will operate to the current published timetable and MV Isle of Arran bookings will be transferred to that vessel.
Calmac said it was "currently in the process of contacting customers directly" to make them aware of the changes.
MV Alfred will continue to operate three return sailings Friday-Monday and two return sailings Tuesday-Thursday from 30 June.
MV Lord of the Isles is expected to return to the Lochboisdale route as planned on 1 July when MV Finlaggan returns to the Islay route from annual maintenance.
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond said: "Ongoing work to MV Hebridean Isles has so far not fixed the issue and I am sorry that this has not yet been resolved.
"This delay is causing network-wide disruption and means that we must make difficult decisions regarding services once again.
"As we do not have a return to service date, we have had to plan service delivery around its continued absence using the vessels we have available.
"We will reassess these deployment plans as soon as we have a date of return for MV Hebridean Isles."
CalMac has been struggling to maintain some services due to continuing problems with its ageing fleet.
Earlier this year CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond warned that the next two years would be "challenging" for residents of Scotland's islands due to the age of the fleet.