Employment rate in Scotland drops below UK
- Published
Scotland's employment rate has dipped below the UK figure while unemployment remains static, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported 74.6% of adults in Scotland were in work between February and April - down by 0.7% on the previous quarter.
Across the whole of the UK, the figure was 76%.
The unemployment rate in Scotland stayed at 3.1%.
The ONS figures also show that the number of people in the UK not working due to sickness has risen to another record high.
Around 2.6 million people are not working due to long-term health problems.
But wages across the UK grew at their fastest rate on record outside the pandemic, although they still lag behind the cost of living.
