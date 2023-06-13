Employment rate in Scotland drops below UK
- Published
Scotland's employment rate has dipped below the UK figure while unemployment remains static, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported 74.6% of adults in Scotland were in work between February and April - down by 1.8% on the previous quarter.
Across the whole of the UK, the figure was 76%.
The unemployment rate in Scotland stayed at 3.1%.
The ONS figures also show that the number of people in the UK not working due to sickness has risen to another record high.
Around 2.6 million people are not working due to long-term health problems.
But wages across the UK grew at their fastest rate on record outside the pandemic, although they still lag behind the cost of living.
Estimated average salaried pay rose at a faster level in Scotland (8.4%) in year to May than across the UK (7%) but was down in real terms
'Our businesses are desperate for foreign workers'
Two Scottish business owners will be looking at Tuesday's jobs figures with interest.
Fruit farmer Iain Brown is days away from his strawberry harvest when he needs about 100 fruit pickets at his farm in Pittenweem, Fife.
Hotelier and hospitality businessman Stephen Leckie is about to enter the busy summer tourist season with hundreds of unfilled vacancies.
For these two people-based industries, low unemployment rates are bad news.
Both have significant staffing issues, but are not on an equal playing field.
One of them has access to migrant workers, the other does not.
Scotland's Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: "The continued near-record unemployment rates for those aged 16 and over across Scotland and for men aged 16 and over are welcome. However, the economic outlook remains challenging, particularly with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis."
He added: "The Scottish government is committed to supporting more people into work - including parents, disabled people and those with health and caring responsibilities - through employability and skills support, high-quality early learning and school age childcare provision, as well as improving access to flexible working.
"Additionally, our strong apprenticeship programme is allowing employers to invest in their workforce.
"However, with certain industries still facing recruitment challenges, an urgent rethink of UK government immigration policy is needed to enable increased access to the international labour and skills that Scotland needs for our economy and communities to flourish."