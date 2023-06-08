Hundreds of Bilfinger offshore workers accept new pay deal
- Published
Hundreds of offshore workers have accepted a new pay deal, bringing their ongoing dispute to an end.
The Unite union said more than 700 members at Bilfinger UK agreed to the improved offer.
The Bilfinger contractors had been scheduled to take part in a recent round of offshore strike action again this week.
However, they had suspended their involvement to allow a vote on the offer from Bilfinger.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham described it as a "vastly" improved offer.
"The deal only came about due to the determination of our members to secure a fairer wage offer demonstrated by their bravery in taking strike action," she said.
"The deal shows that workers can take on the oil and gas operators and contractors, and win. Unite will always support our offshore members fighting back for good jobs, pay and conditions."
Bilfinger has been asked for comment.
The company previously said it respected the right for peaceful and planned strike action and would aim for a positive resolution.