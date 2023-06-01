Pharma giant Merck to create 500 jobs in Glasgow and Stirling
German pharmaceutical giant Merck has announced plans to create nearly 500 jobs in Scotland, as part of a £30m investment in two drug testing sites.
The move will bring its existing workforce in Glasgow and Stirling to more than 1,200.
The investment includes a new 1,200 sq m facility in Glasgow, which will house molecular biology and sequencing services.
Merck said it was responding to global demand for biosafety testing services.
Biosafety testing is used in the drug development and manufacturing process to ensure that drugs are safe, efficacious and meet regulatory requirements.
The latest investment follows the company's recent testing facility expansions in Maryland, USA, and Shanghai.
David McClelland, managing director for Merck's Scottish sites, said: "The biosafety testing services at our sites in Glasgow and Stirling have been experiencing strong, double-digit growth for several years.
"This investment is a significant announcement for Merck in Scotland and an acknowledgment of the great work of our on-site teams."
Merck operates across life science, healthcare and electronics and employs more than 64,000 people.