Plans for £20m Stirling distillery turned down
Plans for a £20m whisky distillery and visitor centre on the outskirts of Stirling have been rejected.
Wolfcraig Distillers had hoped to create more than 50 jobs at a new site at Craigforth.
But Stirling Council's Local Review Body turned down the application after the plans were initially blocked amid concerns over the potential impact on businesses in the city centre.
Wolfcraig said it was now looking at alternative locations for a distillery.
Co-founder Jamie Lunn said the company was "extremely disappointed" at the outcome of its application.
He said: "We've been working tirelessly with the city's local and business communities since the initial rejection in March last year to ensure the proposals would complement this thriving area as a business, a local producer and a major tourist destination.
"The distillery had the potential to inject millions into the local economy every year, and it is a shame Stirling will now be denied that opportunity.
"However, from disappointment comes opportunity.
"This is not the end - far from it. We are now looking at alternative locations for Wolfcraig to contribute to Scotch whisky's rich legacy in Scotland."
Wolfcraig was founded by former Whyte and Mackay Group chairman and chief executive Michael Lunn and co-directors John Moore and Jamie Lunn.
Its Stirling proposals included a still house, workshop, distillery shop, cafe, restaurant and car parking.
Wolfcraig unveiled its first releases earlier this year - a 30-year-old premium blend and a premium gin.