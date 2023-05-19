Hundreds of offshore workers set to strike over pay, Unite says

Unite said Ninian Central was among installations which could potentially be impacted by strike action

Hundreds of offshore workers are set to take part in a fresh wave of strike action in an ongoing pay row.

Unite said about 600 workers at Bilfinger UK had turned down a new offer, and announced planned strike dates for next month.

The union said two 48-hour strikes were expected to take place at the beginning of June.

Bilfinger said it would continue to engage in talks in a bid to reach a resolution.

Unite said a new offer was rejected by members based on assets of operators Ithaca, CNRI and Taqa.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite's offshore members working for Bilfinger have given a loud and clear answer to the company and oil operators.

"Simply put: below inflation pay offers from a sector awash with billions in record profits is unacceptable."

In a statement, Bilfinger said: "We respect the right for peaceful and planned strike action and will continue to engage with the unions, our clients and our colleagues to come to a positive resolution.

"Operational safety remains our top priority and we have procedures in place to minimise any potential disruption."

The strike action is scheduled for 1-3 June and 8-10 June.

